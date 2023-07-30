Women’s World Cup: Republic Of Ireland To Play Nigeria With ‘Total Pride’





Louise Quinn laughs as the subject of her black eye is brought up by the media in Brisbane.

“I actually quite like it. I didn’t mind it at all, I think it looked quite good, actually.”

The defender picked up the shiner in the Republic of Ireland’s opener with Australia, and although there was also a much more serious scare with a foot problem, she was fit to face Canada in the second game.

She’s a fighter, like so many in this team.

Despite two battling performances against co-hosts Australia and the Olympic champions, the Republic of Ireland are left with zero point from their two games and cannot make the last 16.

Nigeria, on the other hand, stunned Australia to add three points to their opening draw with the Canadians. The African champions are in a strong position to progress against a wounded, but not defeated, Irish side in Brisbane on Monday.

A win or draw would secure Nigeria’s place in the next round, and defeat to the Irish might even be enough if results go…





Source: Leadership Newspaper