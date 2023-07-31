AGF Charges Female Accountants On Tenets Of Profession





Accountant-general of the federation (AGF), Dr Oluwatoyin Shakirat Madein, has charged the newly sworn in executives of the Society of Women Accountants of Nigeria (SWAN) to take the profession to greater heights.

Madein gave the admonition at the investiture of the 8th chairperson of the society at the weekend in Abuja.

She said, “SWAN has a very unique position both in ICAN and the society at large. Therefore, the leadership of SWAN is very important and I want to charge the new chairperson and executives that you hold this baby very well in the next two years. This chapter must continue to soar higher and higher, taking the profession to greater heights.

“All the programmes and projects that SWAN has been carrying out in the past most tremendously increase in the next two years. Whether training, mentoring and leading girls into this noble profession, it’s not out of place if 80 percent of ICAN members are women,” Madein said.

The national president of ICAN, Dr Innocent…





Source: Leadership Newspaper