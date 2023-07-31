BBNaija All Stars: I’m Still A Virgin – Ilebaye





Big Brother Naija All-Stars housemate, Ilebaye, has revealed that she is still a virgin at 22.

She disclosed this during a chat with fellow housemates, Ike, Adekunle, CeeC and Cross, on Monday.

Ike, however, questioned her virginity claim, saying she has tattoos but Ilebaye protested that being a virgin doesn’t mean one can’t party or have fun.

She said, “He [Ike] is just saying the fact that you are a virgin you can’t do some certain things.”

CeeC inferred: “Allow him to think whatever he wants to think.”

Ilebaye added: “No, no, no, I’m fighting for my fellow virgins outside. Even if you are a virgin, you can still do some certain things. You can still party, you can still have a chat, you can still kiss.”





Source: Leadership Newspaper