Flapmax Partners Intel To Accelerate AI Innovation In Africa





Flapmax, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, has announced its strategic partnership with Intel, the global technology leader, to foster AI innovation and drive economic empowerment in Africa.

The collaboration will provide technology access, training, mentorship, and funding opportunities to entrepreneurs in emerging markets, starting with Africa, through the FAST Accelerator program. FAST is designed to help startups that are building cloud-based and AI-enabled products and services supporting Africa’s communities, companies, and governments.

“Flapmax has been working with Intel to develop sustainable digital solutions that readily expand AI accessibility in underserved communities, and we are excited to build on our momentum with the FAST Accelerator program,” said Dr. Dave Ojika, Founder and CEO of Flapmax.

“Bridging the knowledge gap in technological advancement is key to creating meaningful social impact. Through this partnership with Intel, Flapmax will bring…





Source: Leadership Newspaper