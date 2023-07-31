Free Detained Imo Journalist Now, Ugochinyere Tells Police





A member of the House of Representatives representing Ideato North/Ideato South Federal Constituency of Imo State, Ikenga Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu, has called for immediate release of a journalist, Nonso Nkwa, allegedly abducted by the Police in the state even as he accused Governor Hope Uzodimma of playing politics with security of Imo State.

Ugochinyere stated this in Abuja, while speaking to journalists on the security situation in the state.

The lawmaker, who was reacting to the recent arrest of Mr Nkwa, a journalist in Imo State, called on President Bola Tinubu to pay special attention to developments in the State.

Ugochinyere, while calling for the unconditional release of Nkwa, also called for the re-shuffling of the heads of the various security agencies in Imo.

According to him, Governor Uzodimma has allegedly weaponised insecurity in the state, adding that it was usual practice for the state government to label anyone with opposing views as a security threat.

He said, “on…





Source: Leadership Newspaper