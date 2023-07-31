Gov Fintiri Orders Looters To Return Stolen Items Or Face Consequences





Governor Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has ordered those who looted government’s warehouses and private homes to return stolen items from the vandalized facilities or face house-to-house search and subsequent sanctions.

Fintiri, in a state-wide broadcast on Monday, said the hoodlums have up till 12pm of Tuesday, August 1, 2023 to return the stolen items or face the consequences.

“However, to those hoodlums bent at disrupting the peace of the State, you are given until 12pm Tuesday 1st August 2023 to return all items looted from the warehouses to the nearest Police Stations.

“After which I will sign an Executive Order for a house-to-house search to commence at the expiration of the deadline.

“Part of the provisions of the order is a sanction that will attract withdrawal of C of O and if necessary, demolition of every house that habours any of the stolen property.

“Preliminary findings revealed that, there are some of us who contested and lost election and feels that the only way to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper