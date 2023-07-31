Interswitch To Sponsor 2nd Nigeria Fintech Forum





Leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, Interswitch Group, has been announced as sponsor of the second edition of the Nigeria Fintech Forum, scheduled to take place on August 3rd, 2023, at the prestigious Civic Center in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Organised by Eventhive.ng, the Nigeria Fintech Forum is a highly anticipated event that draws prominent stakeholders from both the public and private sectors within Nigeria’s financial technology ecosystem to discuss global and national trends in the industry.

Delivering the event’s keynote address will be by managing director, Payment Processing and Switching (Interswitch Purepay), Akeem Lawal.

In his statement, Lawal said, “As a pioneer in the African fintech ecosystem, Interswitch is committed to driving innovation, collaboration, and growth within the financial services industry. We are pleased to sponsor the Nigeria Fintech Forum for the second consecutive year and provide a global platform for meaningful…





Source: Leadership Newspaper