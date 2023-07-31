Lagos Detects Anthrax Disease, Destroys Infected Animals 





As part of measures to prevent the spread of Anthrax disease, officials of Lagos State government at the weekend identified six animals infected with the deadly disease and confiscated, burnt and buried the animals.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture, Mr. Olatokunbo Emokpae, who disclosed this to journalists, said officials of the state government carried out the action to prevent spread of the disease.

Empkpae added that, “The cases were discovered during surveillance of animals on Lagos Island and Agege.

“No case of human infection has either been identified or reported since the discovery of Anthrax disease in Lagos. Human and animal surveillance activities have been stepped up.

“Free vaccination activities and monitoring have also been intensified. Animal owners should take advantage of the exercise by coming forward with their herd for inoculation.

“Please report cases of symptoms in animals to the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture…





Source: Leadership Newspaper