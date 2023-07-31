Lawmakers Tackle Aviation College Over Sale Of 2 Training Helicopters





The House of Representatives Committee on Public Assets has berated the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, Kaduna State, over the manner in which the institution sold off two training helicopters.

The Committee in a press statement signed by its Chairman, Hon. Ademorin Kuye, on Monday, said its attention was drawn to the development through media reports on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

Consequently, it said it will probe the purported sale of two Bell 206L-3 helicopters, which are public assets acquired for training pilots by the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology, Zaria for N1.2billion.

The Committee said the sale of the Helicopters under the pretext of underutilization by the authorities of the College of Aviation in March 2023 has now become a symptom of the worrying trend of asset stripping in all sectors of the economy by all MDAs toward the twilight of the last administration.

According to the committee, “This is despite the offer of Nigerian Navy to acquire…





Source: Leadership Newspaper