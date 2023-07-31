Nigeria Lost N5trn To EndSARS Protest – NECA





The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) said the nation lost over N5 trillion during the 2020 End-SARS protest.

This is even as the group appealed to Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to have a rethink over its planned nationwide protest which is to take place on Wednesday 2nd August, 2023 over foot dragging of palliative by federal government.

The president of NECA, Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, stated that the country is yet to fully recover from 2020 EndSARS Protest, urging labour to desist from its planned protest.

According to him, “Organised businesses in the formal and informal sectors lost over N5 trillion due to the crass vandalisation by unscrupulous elements who hijacked the purposeful End-SARS protest in 2020. Many organisations are yet to recover from the loss incurred and many informal sector operators fatally handicapped economically.”

Moreover, the NECA DG said: “Any strike, threat of mass action or civil disobedience that could potentially disrupt…





Source: Leadership Newspaper