Police Team Kills Kidnapper, Rescues Kidnap Victim Unhurt In Delta





A Delta State Police Patrol Team has killed a kidnapper and rescued a kidnap victim unhurt.

The team attached to Ebrumede Police Station while on a stop and search duty flagged down a Lexus Saloon Car but the occupants on noticing the Police jumped down from the vehicle with a double barrel gun and took to their heels.

Some of the Police operatives gave them a hot chase during which one of them bearing the firearm was neutralised while others escaped.

On a closer look at the abandoned vehicle, a kidnap victim was seen blindfolded. He was immediately rescued by the operatives and taken to the Police station, where he stated that he was kidnapped along Jakpa Road in Warri.

He narrated that the kidnappers had used a tricycle to hit his vehicle from behind, and in an attempt to confront them, they brought out the double barrel gun and forced him into his own vehicle.

He added that before he was rescued, he had already paid the sum of N700,000 as ransom to their account…





Source: Leadership Newspaper