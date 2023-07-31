Rotary Distributes Food Items, Sanitary Materials To Indigent FCT Women





The Rotary Club Abuja Capital has distributed food items and sanitary materials to over 100 indigent women in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Other items distributed were cartoons of noodles, toothpaste, liquid Dettol, detergents, roll, deodorant, vaseline, and bathing soap among others.

President of Rotary Club Abuja Capital, Rotrn. Adeuja Oluwasogo, who spoke at the distribution venue around the Maitama Police Divisional Headquarters said the programme was organised in commemoration of the Rotary Maternal and Child Health.

According to Oluwasogo, in observing the theme of the month for Rotary International, one of their projects is the distribution of sanitary pads to women because some women cannot afford sanitary pads.

He also explained that the club also offered free hepatitis screening, vaccination, counseling, and referral to residents of the Kuchigoro community in the FCT and that the outreach was in commemoration of the 2023 World Hepatitis Day.

“This is Maternal…





Source: Leadership Newspaper