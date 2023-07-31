Tinubu Moves Into Glass House Over Traffic Gridlock Concerns





President Bola Tinubu has officially taken up residence in the Glass House, within the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Since his inauguration on May 29, President Tinubu had staying in his private residence in Asokoro District of the capital city, commuting daily to Aso Rock Villa due to ongoing renovations at the official presidential residence.

However, it comes amidst concerns from some motorists in Abuja, who have expressed frustration over the resulting traffic congestion whenever the President’s motorcade commutes between the Presidential Villa and his private residence.

The Glass House, located within the precincts of the State House, is reserved as the most prized guest house of the President or for an outgoing President.





Source: Leadership Newspaper