2023 WWC: Super Falcons Not Scared Of Any Opponent In Round Of 16 – Babangida





Former Super Eagles winger, Tijani Babangida, has insisted that the Super Falcons are not afraid to face any tough opponent in the round of 16 of the ongoing 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Recall that Super Falcons sealed a spot in the knockout stages after a goalless draw with their European contingents, the Republic of Ireland on Monday.

They also made history by avoiding defeat in three consecutive World Cup matches for the first time.

However, Babangida told Completesports.com that he’s delighted with the general performance of the Super Falcons at the tournament.

He reiterated that Nigeria can hold their own against any opponents and insisted that the team will aim for the trophy.

“I want to congratulate the Super Falcons for making Nigeria proud by qualifying to the round of 16 of the ongoing 2023 Women’s World Cup.

“The players gave their best in all the matches they played in the group stage and I am very optimistic that they can dream of the final. The players will not…





Source: Leadership Newspaper