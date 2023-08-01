APC Youths Tackle Benue South Elders Over Ministerial Nominee





All Progressives Congress (APC) youths from Benue South senatorial district have kicked against moves by some elders opposing the ministerial nomination of Prof Joseph Utsev, a Tivman, from the state.

Accordingly, they asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ignore the elders, even as they appealed to the president to rather consider younger Idoma/Igede persons who have worked for the party for federal appointments, including the ministerial nominee for the North Central zone.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja yesterday, convener of the APC youth forum and a chieftain of the APC, Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi, noted that Chief Audu Ogeh and others signed a letter endorsing Godday Samuel Adagboyi as the choice of the Idoma/Igede people of Benue South without consultations with critical stakeholders and party leadership in the zone.

This, he said, happened long before the appointment of Sen George Akume as secretary to the government of the federation.

Ogenyi stated: “However, the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper