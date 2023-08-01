Court Restrains NERC, BPE From Selling Kano DisCo To Powercom





Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos has restrained the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), the Bureau of Public Enterprises, and Sahelian Power SPV Limited from naming Powercom or any other investor as a new core shareholder in Kano Electricity Distribution Company.

Justice Oweibo also barred the respondents from conducting or recognising any other bidding process for selling Sahelian’s 60 per cent shares in the Kano Electricity Distribution Company.

Other respondents affected by the orders are Fidelity Bank, the receiver manager, Patrick Ikwueto SAN, Kano Electricity Distribution Company Plc, and Powercom Smart Grid Nigeria Limited.

The applicant, Future Energies Africa (FEA) Limited, had told the court that the process that produced Powercom Smart Grid Nigeria (PSGN) as the preferred company to take over the Kano Electricity Distribution Plc (KEDCO) is flawed.

The applicant had also claimed that NERC and Powercom failed to comply with the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper