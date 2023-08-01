Fuel Subsidy: Kwara Approves N10,000 For Students, Security Agents





Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has directed the payment of N10,000 each to students of Kwara origin in public-owned tertiary institutions.

The governor also approved a stipend of N10,000 each for some categories of security agents defined as the first line of defence.

The chief press secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye announced this in a statement on Tuesday.

Ajakaye said that the monetary palliative would be disbursed through the Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP) Office.

He added: “The approval for students’ support, described as one-off in its scope, is a departure from the previous bursary award, which covered only final year students of tertiary schools.

“The special support will be coordinated by a government committee to be headed by Prof. Shehu Raheem Adaramaja, chairman of the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (KWSUBEB). He will be supported by officials from the Ministry of Tertiary Institution, bursary department, Ministry…





Source: Leadership Newspaper