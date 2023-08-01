Group Offers FCT Community Free Hepatitis Screening, Vaccines





Rotary Club of Abuja Gwarinpa has offered free hepatitis screening, vaccination and counseling to over 50 residents of the Gwarinpa community in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

President of Rotary Club Abuja Gwarinpa, Rotarian Adebanke Aderogba said the outreach was in commemoration of the 2023 World Hepatitis Day with the view to increase awareness and efforts by individuals, organizations and the government on a more impactful worldwide response to hepatitis.

She said that with this year’s theme of “One life, One liver,” the Rotary Club of Abuja Gwarinpa commemorated the day with a health talk on hepatitis, free testing, counselling and vaccination to their adopted community.

The club president reiterated Rotary International’s efforts in the fight against diseases such as hepatitis which is in line with one of its areas of focus: disease prevention and control.

“What we are doing here today is to mark World Hepatitis Day. As Rotary International, we have a mandate…





Source: Leadership Newspaper