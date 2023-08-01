JUST-IN: Helicopter Crashes Into Building In Lagos





Pandemonium has broke out in the Oba Akran, Ikeja area of Lagos State on Tuesday when an unidentified helicopter crashed into a building, immediately igniting into flames.

The incident occurred near the AP Filling Station and United Bank For Africa on Oba Akran Street in Ikeja, the Lagos State capital.

According to eyewitness, the incident happened at about 3.30pm. At the time of this report, it was uncertain whether the helicopter pilots survived the crash or not.

Additionally, there was no clarity on other casualties, as first emergency responders were still conducting ongoing rescue operations.

The Lagos Fire and Rescue Service was being awaited for further emergency operations to salvage the situation.

Details Later…





