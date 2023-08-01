JUST-IN: Trump Indicted For Attempting To Subvert 2020 US Presidential Poll Outcome





Former US President, Donald Trump, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election leading up to the January 6, 2021 violence and attack on the US Capitol, according to a court document.

The former president has been indicted on four counts, conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

The newest case against Trump centers on what’s seen as the former president’s most serious betrayal of his constitutional duties. This is the third time Trump has been criminally indicted. Smith charged Trump in the classified documents probe in June, and a Manhattan grand jury charged the former president for business fraud in March. Trump, who is running for president in 2024, pleaded not guilty in both cases.

Source: Leadership Newspaper