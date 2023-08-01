Police Decry Campaign Of Calumny Against DIG Mba





Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have described the attempt to link a complainant, Hilary Emeka Mba to DIG Frank Emeka Mba as malicious and a campaign of calumny.

Force public relations officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this explanation is coming on the heels of a press statement issued by one Barrister Inibehe Effiong, lead counsel to a suspect, Langwa Brezhnev under police investigation alleging illegal arrest and unlawful detention of the suspect.

The police said the claim of undue influence, filial relationship, against DIG Mba, investigating officers are untrue and malicious.

The police said, “The fact remains that Hilary Emeka Mba is not in any way connected or related to DIG Frank Emeka Mba. They have no filial relationship whatsoever. The resemblance in name is purely a coincidence of names.

“Without mincing words, the allegation against DIG Mba, who was not even the AIG in charge of FCID Annex Alagbon when the suspect was arrested, is just a psychological projection and a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper