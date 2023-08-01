Russia To Assist Africa In Artificial Intelligence Development





The panel session, titled “Artificial Intelligence: A New Driver for African Region Development,” was held within the framework of the second Russia-Africa Summit. The session was organized by Sber, as reported by the news publisher TechGPT on their Telegram channel.

The news sparked a lively discussion among the TechGPT readers in their chat, against the backdrop of recent developments regarding the closer relationship between Africa and Russia.

The moderator of the session was Alexander Vedyakhin, the First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Sber. Participants of the session included Vladimir Ilichev, Deputy Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation; Kopen Obed Bapela, Deputy Minister of State-Owned Enterprises of South Africa; Slauzi Zodwa Mogami, Founder, CEO, and Chairperson of LLOA (Leading Women of Africa) in South Africa; and Tatiana Gvilava, Chairman of the Board at RADС, President of the All-Russian Public Organization “Business Women.”

During…





Source: Leadership Newspaper