Tinubu’s Broadcast Didn’t Address Reality Of Nigerians’ Hardship, Says NLC





The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC ) has reacted to the Monday night broadcast of President Bola Tinubu, saying that the President’s speech appeared to be out of touch with reality and anomalous with the hardship and suffering that most Nigerians are going through at the moment.

The Labour Centre said that the promises and assurances made by President Tinubu were not the “silver bullet” that Nigerians expected.

In a statement issued late Monday night, NLC national president, Comrade Joseph Ajaero, expressed dismay over what he called the President’s failure to rather speak on resuscitating Nigeria’s refineries as the major pain point in the fuel subsidy narrative.

The Labour leader also stated that the President’s statement on “working with organised labour to review the national minimum wage” was out of sync with what has played out since he had removed the petrol subsidy.

Ajaero said even the sub-committee on wage award had not been inaugurated nor ever met to discuss issues of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper