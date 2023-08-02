ASUU Nat’l President, NLC, TUC Leaders Protest Subsidy Removal, Others In Abia





Members of the Organised Labour comprising NLC, TUC, and transport unions, and members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), among others, joined the peaceful protest on some streets in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, on Wednesday, against fuel subsidy removal and other anti-people policies of government.

The ASUU National President, Emmanuel Osodeke, NLC and TUC state chairmen, Pascal Nweke and Emmanuel Enogwe, respectively, addressed journalists before taking off with the protest procession.

Prof. Osodeke said, “we are protesting against recent anti-people policies of the federal government in the last two months including removal of subsidy on petrol which has affected the economy in general.

“The government should have provided the people with enough palliatives along with the policies if it had meant well for them to cushion their effects on the economy.”

Meanwhile, Chief of Staff to the Abia State governor, Caleb Ajagba, expressed concern over the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper