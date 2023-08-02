Coalition Begs Zulum To Reinstate Commissioner Nominee





Coalition of youths, clubs and associations in Gwoza local government area and Borno State has appealed to the State Governor, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum, to reinstate Mr Ibrahim Yusuf Ngoshe, the Commissioner nominee withdrawn over a pending case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

LEADERSHIP reports that 24 hours after Governor Zulum nominated Mr Ngoshe as commissioner designate and sent the name along other Commissioner nominees, Ngoshe’s name was withdrawn by the Governor on the eve of the submission of the names to the State House of Assembly with no reason attributed to the action.

But while people wondered about the Governor’s action, a report of Ngoshe’s case with the EFCC emerged through reports from media houses through a statement released by the EFCC.

However, passionately appealing to Zulum to reinstate Ngoshe pending the outcome of the case with the EFCC, the Spokesman of the coalition, Comrade Abdllrazak Abubakar said Ngoshe should be…





Source: Leadership Newspaper