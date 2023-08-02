Coalition Decries ‘Lack Of Inclusivity’ In Ministerial List, Senate Vetting Process





The Alliance for Deepening Democracy (A4DD) has expressed deep concern over the ongoing process of nomination and appointment of Ministers, accusing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of marginalising important sectors of the society in his selection of prospective cabinet members.

It also described the ongoing confirmation hearings at the Senate as a mockery of a process that is meant to assess the suitability of the ministerial nominees.

In a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja by the A4DD, a coalition of organisations from various sectors working collaboratively for the consolidation of democracy in Nigeria, it noted that in a society where women represent about half of the population, it was unjust and inequitable that only about 25 per cent of the 28 names initially submitted by the President to the Senate for screening are women with no single person with disability (PWD) on the list even as persons with disabilities make up about 15 per cent of the country’s population.

The…





Source: Leadership Newspaper