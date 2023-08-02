Customs Intercepts Military Hardware, Cannabis In Ogun





The Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ikeja, on Wednesday, has disclosed that it intercepted military hardwares heading to the South Eastern part of the country.

Speaking to newsmen during a press conference in Lagos, the Ag. Controller Customs Area, FOU, Zone A, deputy Comptroller Hussein Ejibunu, stated that the command also intercepted 7,728KG of Indian hemp also heading to the South-East.

Ejibunu stated that the military hardware, comprising 15 pieces of bulletproof jackets, 5 pieces of jack knives, and 20 pieces of bulletproof jackets, were brought into the country illegally due to the absence of essential documents like end-user certificates.

The Customs comptroller also reported additional confiscations, including 5,642 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 18,925 liters of premium motor spirit, 49 cartons of children’s school shoes, 357 kegs of vegetable oil, 1 unit of Honda Motorcycle, and 2 pre-owned vehicles.

Source: Leadership Newspaper