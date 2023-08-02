FIFA WWC: South Africa Stun Italy In Stoppage Time To Qualify For Round Of 16





A late strike from South Africa’s Thembi Kgatlana stunned Italy and sent southern Africa country through to the 2023 Women’s World Cup knockout stage for the first time ever.

In the opening exchanges, Italy were comfortably the better side, as Arianna Caruso converted an early penalty and they bossed possession.

However, Benedetta Orsi’s shock own goal from 25 yards out changed things; South Africa were back in the game, and they returned after the half-time interval drastically improved, having been fairly scrappy in the first half.

The African champions piled on the pressure and got their reward with a 66th-minute goal from Hildah Magaia, who latched onto a clever through-ball from the bright, energetic Kgatlana. Italy equalised just minutes later, though, with Caruso helping in a flick-on from substitute Cristiana Girelli; and yet, they couldn’t hang on again.

Just as the European side looked like they were safely through to the knockouts, South Africa burst away, as Magaia…





Source: Leadership Newspaper