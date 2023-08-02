Gov Bala Assures Corps Members Of Safety





Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, has called on corps members deployed to the state to embark on execution of people’s oriented Community Development Projects (CDC) in order to make positive impact on the lives of their host communities.

“I want to emphasise the importance of your safety and security during your service year. Your well-being is of utmost importance to us, and we have put measures in place to ensure that you are protected throughout your stay in Bauchi State. Please, adhere to all safety guidelines and cooperate with security agencies to maintain a safe environment for everyone,” he said.

At the closing ceremony of the 2023 Batch ‘B’ Stream I of the NYSC orientation programme held at Wailo Orientation Camp yesterday, Bala Mohammed expressed optimism that their service year would be a beacon of hope and positive change for the overall development of their host communities.

He urged them to use the skills and knowledge acquired to be good ambassadors of the NYSC…





Source: Leadership Newspaper