Gunmen Invade Ex-Kwara Senator’s Farm, Kill Supervisor 





Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers, on Monday, invaded the farm of a former Senator representing Kwara South in the National Assembly, Simeon Ajibola, and killed the farm’s supervisor, Biodun Ajibola.

The deceased was said to be a relative of the erstwhile federal legislator.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Ajibola was killed while trying to resist attempt by the gunmen to kidnap him in the farm, which is located in Isapa, Ekiti local government area of Kwara State.

A source told LEADERSHIP that the gunmen’s move to whisk away one Felix Segun Adeleye, who is the driver attached to the slain supervisor of the farm, failed after they sighted some motorcyclists coming to their direction.

The source explained that the gunmen abandoned the driver, who had been injured on his leg and pursued the motorcyclists instead.

The source said, “Thank God that Senator Simeon Ajibola was not around. Perhaps their intention was to take him away. But the supervisor in charge of the farms was not…





Source: Leadership Newspaper