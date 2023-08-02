Investment Drive: NIS To Unveil ‘Economic Trust Visa’





Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), is set to unveil a new visa regime – “Economic Trust Visa” as part of its measures to deepen foreign investment in Nigeria.

Its acting comptroller-general, Mrs Carol Wura-Ola Adepoju, who described the about to be introduced “Economic Trust Visa”, as a new initiative to safeguard the interests of foreign investors entering the country for business purposes, also revealed that the service has also stepped up its border management strategy.

Adepoju made the disclosure during a world press conference organised as part of activities to mark the service 60th anniversary themed; “Enhancing Seamless Migration”, yesterday in Abuja.

She said the primary objective of the initiative is to prevent fraudulent individuals posing as business persons from taking advantage of foreign investors seeking partnerships with Nigerians.

The new visa system, according to her, would among others, serves as a guarantee of authenticity for foreign investors involved…





Source: Leadership Newspaper