JUST-IN: APC To Fill Vacant National Chairman, Secretary Seats Thursday 





In a significant step towards consolidating its position as a governing party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is gearing up to fill the vacant positions of National Chairman and National Secretary of the party on Thursday, August 3.

The decision was announced during the party’s National Caucus meeting, presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the State House Conference Centre on Wednesday night.

Recall that both erstwhile National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, resigned their positions on July 17.

The Deputy National Chairman (North) of the APC, Senator Abubakar Kyari, who has been acting as the party’s National Chairman, was nominated for ministerial position by President Bola Tinubu last week.

The filling of the National Chairmanship and National Secretary seats is seen as a crucial leadership move that will shape the party’s direction and vision.

The positions will be filled during the National Executive Council…





Source: Leadership Newspaper