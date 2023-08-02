Kaigama Urges Collective Efforts Against Human Trafficking





Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Ignatius Kaigama, has called for collective efforts towards the war against human trafficking.

The cleric made the call during the thanksgiving service, as part of activities to mark the 20th anniversary of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) at Our Lady of Queen Pro- Cathedral, in Abuja.

He also urged NAPTIP to work closely with other law enforcement agencies and do their work without fear, adding that human trafficking is one of those issues that the church talks to the worshippers about.

“We preach the word of God to them; we also speak to them about contemporary issues. Human trafficking is one of those things that we tell our worshippers. Ours is to enlighten them, as they go home, they enlighten their families and in our schools; we have many children so we talk to them on how to detect those who are going to use them for trafficking. We do our best to ensure that we collaborate with the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper