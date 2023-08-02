MAN Wants Tougher Legislations On Illegal Mining





Worried by widespread activities of illegal mining in the country, governments at various levels have been urged to effectively regulate the sector by putting tougher measures in place to check unwholesome practices by unscrupulous elements.

The Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN) said the trend had over the years led to the loss of a large chunk of Internally Generated Revenues (IGRs), adding that unaccounted proceeds of illegal exploration and exploitation of solid minerals had become a national sabotage and big embarrassment to the country.

Chairman of the Akwa Ibom State chapter of MAN, Comrade Iyakise Udofia, lamented that these illegal mining activities had resulted in significant revenue losses to both the federal and state governments.

He said: “As you are aware, the mining sector contributes to our national economy, and the state government is entitled to a fair share of the revenue derived from mining operations. The lost revenues affect our ability to fund critical…





Source: Leadership Newspaper