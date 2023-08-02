Port Harcourt Refinery To Resume Work By December, Tinubu Assures Labour Leaders 





President Bola Tinubu has given his commitment to the leaders of Organised Labour that the Port Harcourt Refinery will start production by December 2023 after the completion of the ongoing rehabilitation contract on the facility between the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and Italian firm, Maire Tecnimont SpA.

This was the fallout of the meeting between the President and the Labour leaders at the State House Wednesday evening hours after nationwide protests by the unionists over removal of petrol subsidy by the Tinubu government.

Consequently, the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) led by its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, and that of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Festus Usifo, will give directive to workers to end further protests.

According to a statement by the outgoing Presidential spokesman, Dele Alake, consequent upon the fruitful and frank discussion with President Tinubu and their confidence in his ability to encourage open and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper