Tinubu Is A Man Of Empathy, Says New Spokesman Ngelale





The newly appointed Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, has said that President Bola Tinubu is a man of empathy, who is committed to opening the Presidency to Nigerians for the benefit of all.

Ngelale, who took over the position of the presidential spokesman on Monday from Dele Alake, who is now a ministerial nominee, said he humbly accepted the appointment to serve as Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity and as the official spokesperson of the President and will work round the clock to ensure effective communication with Nigerians and the world at large.

The new Special Adviser had worked with former President Muhammadu Buhari as Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity in the office of the Vice President.

According to him, it is in the interest of all public office holders to know that they are being watched so that they can be held accountable to deliver on the promises of the President in terms of the execution of government…





Source: Leadership Newspaper