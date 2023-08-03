Adamawa Assembly Confirms 23 Commissioner-nominees





The Adamawa State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed 23 commissioner nominees to form Governor Ahmadu Fintiri’s cabinet.

Six of the 23 commissioner-designates are former commissioners and two are women.

The confirmation followed the completion of the screening exercise of the last batch of commissioner nominees in the House.

Speaker Bathiya Wesley, who directed the clerk to communicate the House resolution to executive governor for further action, commended his colleagues for the successful exercise.

Wesley said the exercise was enshrined in the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, adding that those slated for appointment to serve as members of the state executive council ought to be screened and confirmed by the legislature.

The Assembly earlier screened the first batch of the commissioner Nominees on August 1, 2023 while the remaining batch of the nominees were screened on August 2, 2023 as scheduled by the House leadership.

The exercise was based on the track records,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper