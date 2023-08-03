Ajinomoto Promotes Low Salt Intake In Umami Seasoning Day 2023





Management of Ajinomoto Foods Nigeria Limited, an affiliate of a global food giant, Ajinomoto and makers of AJI-NO-MOTO® Umami food seasoning, has embarked on a journey of awareness creation with a focus on the importance of consuming foods with less salt as part of activities marking the 2023 Umami Seasoning Day.

This is even as the management has reassured Nigerians that the safety of AJI-NO-MOTO food seasoning which promotes low salt intake, healthy living and enhances the flavour of foods, has been validated by food scientists, nutritionists, researchers, national and global regulatory bodies.

The Umami Seasoning Day is celebrated on July 25th every year to raise awareness about the importance of the Umami seasoning popularly known as AJI-NO-MOTO® Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) in cooking.

The day is also used to sensitize the public about the safety of consuming AJI-NO-MOTO® season which gives foods a delectable flavour, brings out their deliciousness and promotes the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper