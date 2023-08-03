Climate Change Affects 350,000 Hectares Of Land Annually– Expert





A group, Civil Organisations Research Advocacy and Funding Initiatives Development (CORAFID), said Nigeria loses over 350, 000 hectares of arable land annually to climate change.

The founder and chairman of CORAFID, Mr Nathaniel Awuapila made the assertion at a panel discussion on the theme: “Agriculture Conundrum in the Benue Valley and the Impact of Climate Change.” He said climate change has brought dwindling crop production and poor yields.

He said, “Climate change has a negative impact on the environment, especially on farming. It has also encouraged desertification and has drastically reduced productivity thereby discouraging most farmers to go into production.

“This panel discussion is to brainstorm on ways that will help government at all levels to bring out policies that will help in mitigating the negative impact of climate change on the environment in Benue and Nigeria at large.”

Awuapila lamented a situation where the government is reluctant in setting up an…





Source: Leadership Newspaper