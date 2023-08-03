Coalition Faults Selection, Screening Of Ministerial Nominees





The Alliance for Deepening Democracy (A4DD) has expressed concern over the ongoing process of nomination and appointment of ministers, accusing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of marginalising important sectors of the society in his selection of prospective ministers.

They also described the hearings and confirmation at the Senate as a mockery of a process that is meant to assess the suitability of the nominees.

In a statement issued yesterday in Abuja the A4DD, a coalition of organisations from various sectors working collaboratively for the consolidation of democracy in Nigeria, noted that in a society where women represent about half of the population, it is unjust and inequitable that only about 25 per cent of the 28 names so far submitted by the President to the Senate for screening are women with no single person with disability on the list, although persons with disabilities make up about 15 percent of the country’s population.

The statement signed by the chair of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper