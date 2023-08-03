FinTech Stakeholders Address Scaling Challenges At Customers Acquisition Event





Stakeholders of FinTech Association of Nigeria, in partnership with Workforce Outsourcing, a division of Workforce Group, hosted a groundbreaking Customer Acquisition conference with the view of tackling customers acquisition challenges in a rapidly changing marketspace.

The conference assembled thought leaders from Nigeria’s top-tier FinTech companies and senior business executives to dissect and deliberate on the challenges and opportunities regarding customer acquisition strategies in a post-pandemic world.

The landmark event, featured a rich variety of insight laden and engaging activities such as the keynote speakers, facilitators, panel discussions, education session, networking opportunities, and immersive breakout session, amongst others.

Earlier, Chief Operating Officer of the FinTech Association of Nigeria, Babatunde Obrimah, kicked off the event with an insightful keynote address on “The Macro Economy, Industry Overview & Context-Specific Challenges and Opportunities…





Source: Leadership Newspaper