Sahara Group’s Asharami Energy Zambia Receives ‘A’ Rating





Asharami Energy Zambia, a Sahara Group Company, has been awarded an “A” rating by the Energy Regulation Board of Zambia in recognition of its exceptional performance and quality service to customers in the region.

The Regulatory body rated the Asharami Energy Zambia Retail Station on Mungwi Road Lusaka, “A” for outstanding service delivery.

According to the country manager, Asharami Energy Zambia Limited, Dipo Fatoki, the award demonstrates the company’s commitment to operating in line with globally endorsed quality, health, safety, and environment standards.

Fatoki said, Asharami Zambia continues to promote access to clean, safe, reliable, and top-notch petroleum products in Zambia, facilitating economic growth and development in the nation.

“This recognition underscores our unwavering dedication to excellence and our ability to consistently deliver exceptional service to our esteemed customers in Zambia. We are committed to ensuring that every customer experience…





Source: Leadership Newspaper