Subsidy Protests: Tinubu Meets Labour Leaders 





President Bola Tinubu has met with leaders of the Organised Labour in the State House, Abuja, on Wednesday evening.

The Organised Labour, consisting of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), had led a nationwide protests earlier on Wednesday in response to the removal of petrol subsidy by President Tinubu without sufficient palliative measures.

The fuel subsidy removal since May 29 had heightened worries about the potential effects on the cost of living for citizens, particularly the vulnerable population.





Source: Leadership Newspaper