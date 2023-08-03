Tinubu Vows To Prioritise Masses’ Welfare Over Corporate Interests





President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday, urged the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), particularly elected officials, to be steadfastly committed to good governance which will re-engineer the economic and political landscape of the nation to address the needs of the poor.

Speaking at the 12th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the party where former Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, and Senator Basiru, Ajibola emerged as the new National Chairman and National Secretary of the party respectively, the President pledged that his administration would continue to ensure that all government programmes benefit and uplift the masses of the country rather than bringing more pain.

The President, who addressed the NEC meeting for the first time since his election victory in February, emphasised that winning the election was just the beginning of a longer progressive journey while noting that responsive and accountable governance is a separate challenge that…





Source: Leadership Newspaper