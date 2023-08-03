Why I Visited Buhari In Daura, First Lady Remi Tinubu Speaks 





The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has explained reasons why she paid a courtesy visit on former President Muhammadu Buhari at his Daura residence in Katsina State.

The First Lady, who was accompanied on the visit by the wife of the Vice President, Nana Shettima, said the visit was to check on the former President and thank him for the fatherly support he gives always.

In a statement by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi, Mrs Tinubu prayed for long life, good health and more support from Buhari, not only for the administration of President Bola Tinubu but Nigeria as a whole.

In his brief remarks after the visit, the former President expressed appreciation, noting that the visit, which was to see how he was settling down to life after public office, was remarkable.

“As you can all see, she came to check up on me and see that I am doing okay,” Buhari stated.

Others who were there with the First Lady included the wife of the Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, and the wife of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper