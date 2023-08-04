Cracks In Edo Govt As Shaibu Seeks Court Protection From Obaseki





The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, has approached the Court to seek protection from his boss, Governor Godwin Obaseki, to avoid an imminent impeachment and removal from office.

In a motion of notice brought before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja and made available to the media on Thursday, the Applicant (Shaibu) sought an order of interlocutory injunction stopping the Respondents or their agents from harassing, intimidating, embarrassing or preventing him from carrying out the functions of his office as Deputy Governor of Edo State including attending State Executive Council (SEC) meetings and other functions pending the determination of the substantive suit.

The Court papers, which listed the Inspector General of Police, State Security Service, the Governor of Edo State, Speaker of Edo House of Assembly and the Chief Judge of Edo State as Defendants, were sighted by our Correspondent.

Further investigations revealed that in the past two months, all…





Source: Leadership Newspaper