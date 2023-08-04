Delta Gov Demands Probe Of Doctor’s Dearth In Lagos Elevator





Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has described the death of Dr Vwaire Diaso as tragic and avoidable if those saddled with the management of the hospital facilities were on top of their duty.

He urged the Lagos State government and the Nigeria Police Force to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the young and promising Diaso with a view to avoiding future occurrence.

Diaso, a medical doctor and native of Ewu Kingdom in Ughelli South local government area of Delta state, died at the General Hospital, Lagos Island, when the elevator she used crashed from the 9th floor to the ground floor.

In a condolence message signed by his chief press secretary, Festus Ahon in Asaba, governor Oborevwori sent his heart-felt condolences to the Diaso family and the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) on the unfortunate passing of Diaso in Lagos.

"On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I commiserate with the family of Kennedy Diaso of Ewu Kingdom, the Urhobo nation,





