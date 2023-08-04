Furore Over High-level ‘Tampering’ With Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominees’ List





More facts have emerged on the replacement of a ministerial nominee from Kano State, Dr. Maryam Shettima, popularly known as Maryam Shetty with another female candidate from the state, and the fresh nomination of a former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, on Friday morning.

Maryam Shetty was replaced with Dr. Mairiya Mahmoud Bunkure, a former Commissioner for Higher Education in Kano State; while Keyamo was solely named the 48th ministerial nominee in a third communication to the Senate by President Bola Tinubu on ministerial appointments.

Inside sources told our correspondent on Friday that the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, may have tampered with the original list, which included Keyamo’s name before it was transmitted to the Senate on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

“After the Senate announced the second list of nominees without Keyamo’s name,” one of the sources said, “a very powerful delegation went…





Source: Leadership Newspaper