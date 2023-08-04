Lawmakers Hail Army Chief’s Offensive Against Insecurity, Oil Theft, Unsafe Highways





In a display of unified support, a group of federal lawmakers from the National Assembly gathered on Friday, August 4, 2023, to confer with senior officers of the Nigerian Armed Forces, led by the newly appointed Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja.

The meeting, which took place at the Army headquarters in Abuja, focused on critical national security matters and the efforts of the new Chief of Army Staff to address them.

The delegation was headed by Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu, who represents ldeato North and South

Federal Constituency of Imo State, and chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources Downstream.

Other lawmakers present included Hon. Tochukwu Okere of Owerri Municipal/North/West federal constituency of Imo State; Hon. Aliyu Mustapa representing Kabau/lkara constituency of Kaduna State; deputy chairman of Committee on Petroleum Resources Downstream, Hon. Bashiru Zubairu Usman representing Birni Gwari/Giwa…





Source: Leadership Newspaper