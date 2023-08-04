N4bn Fraud: Kano Anti-graft Commission Arrests Father, Son





Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC), said it has arrested the principal suspect in the alleged diversion of more than N4 billion belonging to the state government.

The suspect is the founder of an NGO, Association of Compassionate Friends and the sole signatory of a business account belonging to Limestone Processing Link.

PCACC stated in Kano yesterday that the company’s bank account and that of Association of Compassionate Friends were used to divert Kano State government’s funds.

It stated that the suspect was arrested after he broke into sealed warehouses that were confiscated by the PCACC, an action that contravened the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Law (2008).

It said the PCACC confiscated and sealed the warehouses pursuant to a court order.

The sealing of the warehouses was in connection with alleged misappropriation and diversion of more than N4 billion Kano State’s funds paid as grant to Kano Agricultural Supply…





Source: Leadership Newspaper